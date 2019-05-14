Vital for youth to be in economy

Despite relentless provocations on all fronts, the ANC election campaign was politically clean and peaceful to exhibit its hegemony as a leader of society.

The victory was a collective effort in the new dawn set in motion by the renewal trajectory.

It also reaffirms the will of the people and a great deal of confidence in the ANC to steer the country on a growth path, aided by continuity and stability.

The people's plan is to put the economy on a strong footing with the eradication of corruption as a top item on agenda. Let's come together with the same vigour to grow SA so that government can deliver a better life for all.

This includes addressing the lack of appropriate skills at local government. Active citizenry will effect a change we want to see.