Vital for youth to be in economy
Despite relentless provocations on all fronts, the ANC election campaign was politically clean and peaceful to exhibit its hegemony as a leader of society.
The victory was a collective effort in the new dawn set in motion by the renewal trajectory.
It also reaffirms the will of the people and a great deal of confidence in the ANC to steer the country on a growth path, aided by continuity and stability.
The people's plan is to put the economy on a strong footing with the eradication of corruption as a top item on agenda. Let's come together with the same vigour to grow SA so that government can deliver a better life for all.
This includes addressing the lack of appropriate skills at local government. Active citizenry will effect a change we want to see.
The struggle to dismantle the bedrock of colonialism and apartheid continues. There remains the principal task of redressing past legacies and to resolve economic challenges to create decent jobs.
SA, like other developing countries, is attracting illegal migrants who overstrain the fiscus. Hopefully, business will not get in the way of transforming the apartheid economic architecture, whose intractable legacy of unemployment, poverty and inequality is still ravaging the country.
This starts with prioritising employment opportunities for youth and then foreign nationals with scarce skills.
It's essential for business to open up programmes for young entrepreneurs to stimulate growth and ensure inclusivity in the economy. The latter is vital for SA to cross the Rubicon.
Morgan Phaahla, Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni