'Rebuild our municipal office now'

The community of Toekomsrus is accusing the Rand West district municipality of dragging its feet in reconstructing a municipal office that it burnt down during a 2017 service delivery protest.

Since then, residents have had to go to the Randfontein local municipality, about 3km away, for bill enquiries and other services. A return taxi trip costs R24.

Mayor Mzi Khumalo acknowledged in December that about R2.5m was paid to the municipality by the insurance broker to rebuild the offices.

In a written reply to councillor Hullet Hulid in December, Khumalo said: "The process of rebuilding the Toekomsrus offices is proceeding. Building maintenance section indicated that they have started with the process of the building plans and the repairs of the office are scheduled to commence in March 2019."

In his reply, Khumalo said R2.4m was paid by the insurance broker in November 2017 and an additional R786,075 was paid in March last year.

Residents had embarked on a protest in 2017 after accusing the municipality of failing to provide services.