'Rebuild our municipal office now'
The community of Toekomsrus is accusing the Rand West district municipality of dragging its feet in reconstructing a municipal office that it burnt down during a 2017 service delivery protest.
Since then, residents have had to go to the Randfontein local municipality, about 3km away, for bill enquiries and other services. A return taxi trip costs R24.
Mayor Mzi Khumalo acknowledged in December that about R2.5m was paid to the municipality by the insurance broker to rebuild the offices.
In a written reply to councillor Hullet Hulid in December, Khumalo said: "The process of rebuilding the Toekomsrus offices is proceeding. Building maintenance section indicated that they have started with the process of the building plans and the repairs of the office are scheduled to commence in March 2019."
In his reply, Khumalo said R2.4m was paid by the insurance broker in November 2017 and an additional R786,075 was paid in March last year.
Residents had embarked on a protest in 2017 after accusing the municipality of failing to provide services.
Nick Williams, 33, a resident of Toekomsrus, told Sowetan burning the offices was wrong but they had no alternative after years of begging the municipality to pay attention to their grievances.
"Even after that happened, we are still being ignored and marginalised. Our community has a high youth unemployment rate. We have water and electricity problems. We are being isolated and development is happening in Mohlakeng and not here," he said.
Another resident, Joanne Collins, said the absence of a municipal office has led to more expenses as they now have to travel to Randfontein to pay and enquire about their rates.
"The elderly are the most affected by this. If someone is living on a social grant, how can they afford to spend nearly R24 on transport just to ask questions about their bill?" Collins asked.
Rand West district municipality spokesperson Tshidiso Tlharipe acknowledged the delay but said work was expected to star soon.
"The municipality will, within the next three weeks, re-advertise a tender for the rebuilding of the Toekomsrus municipal offices."
Meanwhile, Sowetan's sister publication TimesLIVE reports a councillor was rushed to hospital with extensive injuries to his upper body yesterday after his house was petrol-bombed in the early hours of the morning.
Cpt Kay Makhubele said police are appealing for help to identify the suspects behind the attack on the 58-year-old in Mohlakeng, Randfontein.
"While circumstances surrounding this incident as well as a motive are yet to be determined, police can confirm that at least three unused petrol bombs were found at the scene," said Makhubele.