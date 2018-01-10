Police have launched a manhunt for a man who apparently has a severely injured penis after he raped a pregnant woman in Mpumalanga.

The incident took place on Monday at a plantation on Spioenkop Road outside White River‚ when the woman was hitch-hiking with her five-year-old child while headed to the clinic‚ police said in a statement.

She was offered a lift by two occupants of a white Toyota Tazz. On the road she was threatened with a firearm and ordered not to scream while the suspects drove with her to the bushes.

According to the police‚ one of the men allegedly raped the three-months pregnant woman at knife-point in front of her child.