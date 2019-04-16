Here's how paint technologists analysis, tests and do research on different products

The work of paint technologists can be divided into three categories:

Analysis: these technologists, working in the analytical field, use their in-depth knowledge of the chemical and physical properties of the numerous colour pigments, solvents and binding agents available.

They also need to be familiar with the equipment used in the manufacturing of paint. These technicians also have to be able to formulate and manufacture various synthetic resins that constitute the binder of paint.

Testing: these paint technologists test paints for various qualities. Before technicians can compose formulae for certain types of paint, they have to have comprehensive experience and background knowledge of the properties of the different elements that are used in the formula.

Formulation forms an important part of a paint technologist’s work and is closely related to finding and testing substitute elements, especially when the prices of the existing elements are rising or when certain elements become unavailable and have to be substituted.

Testing done by the SABS and other standards organisations, assures the public of the reliability and quality of the paint. A great variety of tests are carried out on paints, such as tests on the application, drying, resistance to water, and its ability to prevent decay and corrosion of the substrate.

Research: these technologists research existing products for improvements and develop new ones for the benefit of both consumers and the paint manufacturer. Since this is a specialised field, paint technicians with experience and knowledge of the subject, are the ones who move into research.