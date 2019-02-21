Mboweni offers food for thought

Finance minister Tito Mboweni is probably not returning to the job after the general elections in May. He was a reluctant appointee in the first place and has never hidden the fact that he initially resisted President Cyril Ramaphosa's call for him to replace Malusi Gigaba.

Assuming the ANC will win the May elections, Ramaphosa may have to do some more serious convincing if he hopes to make the former Reserve Bank governor stay.

He would also face serious resistance from within the ranks of his own party, the ANC, where a powerful faction sees Mboweni - and the president, for that matter - as pushing positions that were counter to the "radical economic transformation" programme adopted at its last national conference.

One could sense some of that tension during Mboweni's budget speech in parliament yesterday as some of the ANC MPs were reluctant to clap hands as the finance minister announced tough measures aimed at saving Eskom and other state-owned enterprises, as well as putting the economy back on a solid growth path.