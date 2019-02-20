Trade union federations await Mboweni's budget speech

Trade union federations Cosatu and Saftu have some demands for finance minister Tito Mboweni's much-anticipated budget speech scheduled to take place on Wednesday.

"On Eskom, there is no change as far as we are concerned. All we want to hear is how he plans to turn around the SOEs (state-owned enterprises) in general because these unbundlings are not worth it - if they were, people would be more transparent and coherent on what they are trying to achieve," said Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla.

Pamla said Mboweni should give a detailed plan on how he intends to avoid the country being subjected to load-shedding as South Africa cannot afford to go into a technical recession.

Cosatu's top brass held a meeting on Monday with Deputy President David Mabuza who leads a special cabinet committee on Eskom, consisting of minister of public enterprises Pravin Gordhan and energy minister Jeff Radebe.

Pamla said the meeting did not yield any positive results over the proposed unbundling of Eskom and Cosatu will therefore decide on what steps to take at the federation's central executive committee (CEC) meeting on Tuesday.

"Nothing was resolved in the meeting, we had more questions. The answers we got didn’t convince us to change our view [that] we had when we went into the meeting. We came out still feeling that things aren’t clear," said Pamla.

During his State of the Nation Address, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced earlier in February that the parastatal would be split into three entities - transmission, generation, and distribution.

Meanwhile, Saftu said it didn't expect Mboweni to give a clear direction on how to deal with the issues facing the country.

"He [Mboweni] will deliver more of his predecessors’ catastrophic neoliberal ‘business as usual’ policies which caused today’s crisis in the first place - policies dictated by the credit ratings agencies on behalf of multinational big business," said the federation's Patrick Craven.