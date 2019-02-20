Mkhwebane to report Mboweni over his comments on Treasury DG ruling

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said on Wednesday that she would lodge a formal complaint against finance minister Tito Mboweni over his comments on her finding against the Treasury’s director-general.

She added that she was unhappy with comments made by Mboweni over her investigation into the criminal record of Dondo Mogajane‚ who was found to have lied in his application for the post of DG.

SowetanLIVE reported that Mboweni intended to take Mkhwebane’s findings against Mogajane – who failed to disclose a criminal conviction when applying for the job – on judicial review.

Mkhwebane said in a statement that she wanted to “register her disquiet” about the comments.