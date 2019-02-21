R240m keeps Vaal River clean-up going, but project needs R1.1bn

The water and sanitation department has tentatively approved R240m for the Vaal River clean-up. This after money dried up, leaving the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and others to address the crisis.

The allocation was announced at Constitution Hill in Johannesburg on Wednesday during the department and the SANDF’s testimony at the SA Human Rights Commission’s (SAHRC) inquiry into the Vaal River disaster.

But the Gauteng head of the water and sanitation department Sibusiso Mthembu said it would cost R1.1bn to clean up the river.

“The 1.1 [billion] will deal with the current spillages that are happening. We are looking at 39 pump stations… to get them operational, plus the three wastewater works,” Mthembu said on the sidelines of the inquiry.

The army and others are helping to clean up the Sebokeng wastewater treatment plant and sewage pollution in the Emfuleni district. Raw sewage has been flowing into the river from pump stations in the Emfuleni municipality on the northern bank of the Vaal River‚ posing environmental and health risks. Communities affected by the pollution include Vereeniging‚ Sebokeng‚ Boipatong and Sharpeville.