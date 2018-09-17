My unending quest to stay alive, and sane, in the rat race

It's terrifying how quickly time moves when you are over 30. When I was a child, many moons ago, time moved at a snail's pace and the school year would drag on, and the December holidays would take forever to deliver the joy of the much-anticipated festive season.

At the blink of an eye, bills are due again as though it weren't month end just the other day. One day you meet someone in what seems like two months you have been seeing them for a year.

You sit down one day and promise yourself to go see the one ailing aunt you haven't seen in a while, and suddenly it's been two months, and your cousin is on the phone delivering the news of her passing.

It really feels and seems like there is always something happening. There is always a scramble for time and money, which further intensifies the scramble for time.

We also live in a culture that encourages us to do more. And when you work in a world where visibility is essential, it becomes a never-ending cycle of go there, be seen there, pose for a picture there.

Before you know it, your diary, your days and weeks are spoken for months in advance; often leaving you no option but to schedule your interaction with loved ones the same way you would speaking gigs, by scheduling them in the same diary.

In the past three months, I have done more travelling than I care to remember. I haven't felt this exhausted since the last time a doctor wanted to admit me for severe depression. I had promised myself that I would not allow myself to get to that point again.