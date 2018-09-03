Women need more acts of bravery, not perfection

Three months ago, on the eve of the launch of one of my books, my boyfriend sent me a Tedtalk video. The talk, titled Teach girls bravery, not perfection, by Reshma Saujani, was exactly what I needed to hear and I hadn't even been aware.

I was nervous leading up to the launch, my first publicised launch since the infamous Bonang Matheba's From A to B.

The talk was centred on how we fail our girl children by raising them to chase perfection while boys are taught to be brave. And that night, what I needed the most was to be brave, not to have a perfect book.

Why am I thinking about this now? Because the tricky think about lessons is that sometimes we forget them and need to be reminded, and sometimes it is by the unlikeliest of sources.

As a consumer of pop culture, Boitumelo Thulo, popularly known as Boity, is not a brand I am influenced by. I know her, I know of her but I am outside of her influential reach.

However, when she mentioned that she had decided to go into music and was releasing a song, my interest was piqued.

And as fate would have it, on the morning that I needed to travel at six in the morning - I usually don't get out of bed before eight - she was to be debuting the song on a radio station I never listen to.