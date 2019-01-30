Milestone in minimum wage debate

Another milestone in the implementation of the national minimum wage legislation will be reached this week when labour minister Mildred Oliphant announces members of the commission set up to review and adjust the R20 hourly rate.

The composition of the commission has been a source of the delays in the implementation of the new law with big business objecting to some of the names put forward by government and organised labour.

The national minimum wage Act is an important piece of legislation as it would improve the lives of more than six million workers who, until the beginning of the new year, earned less than R20 an hour.

The minimum hourly rate is not enough, yes, but it is a huge improvement for those who were earning well under it.

It is within this context that the commission becomes important.

It is a body that would, annually, review the rate and, when appropriate, advise that it be adjusted upwards.