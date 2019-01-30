Wise water use a priority as dam levels keep dropping

Water levels in the country's dams, rivers and streams continue to drop each and every week.

Even if we do get some rain, it is not enough - only offering temporary relief as the water levels continue to drop.

The heat wave only adds to the problem as evaporation increases.

Our country is water scarce and one of the driest countries in the world, and current conditions call for all people living in SA to work together and conserve the available water.

The country just experienced a devastating drought not long ago, and the effects are still noticeable with difficulties getting dams filled to 100%.

This is a challenge that we need to tackle as a united front to ensure that we do not reach a situation where some areas have no access to the precious source of life.

Water is life, but if we do not become responsible water users, we will encounter serious water shortages.

Water supply security depends on our wise water use and water conservation behaviour.

It is all in our hands to ensure sustainable water supply for the current and future generations.