Minimum Wage Act compliance is non-negotiable

On behalf of the portfolio committee on labour and in my capacity as chairperson, I would like to encourage all workers and organised labour to be vigilant and ensure that employers comply with the National Minimum Wage Act, as promulgated in November 2018.

The act became operational from January 1, setting the hourly wage at R20 for workers who are not covered by the country's dual wage-setting system.

The minimum wages for sectors that are organised into bargaining councils are determined through collective bargaining systems.

The national minimum wage represents a marked increase in income for the country's more than six million labour force, who were previously earning less than R20 an hour.

Farmworkers, domestic workers and workers employed in an expanded public works programme are entitled to an hourly rate of R18, R15 and R11 respectively.