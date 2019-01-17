Minimum wage law to be amended.

Parliament is amending the national minimum wage law just two weeks after the groundbreaking legislation which provides for ordinary workers to be paid at least R20 an hour came into effect.

It emerged at a special meeting of the labour portfolio committee yesterday that in the rush to pass the bill under tight deadlines last year, an error backdating the implementation of the bill to May 2017 slipped through the cracks during the processing of the proposed law in parliament.

The committee resolved to bring its own bill to amend the cross-referencing error in the National Minimum Wage Act, signed by President Cyril Ramaphosa last month. It came into effect on January 1.

The amendment will not affect the implementation of the law and MPs were at pains to stress that the law was in full effect, so employers had to comply with it.

The "mishap", as described by committee chairperson Lemias Mashile, was around a section of the new bill which protects workers from employers who tried to get around the new law ahead of its implementation.