Parliament wins 'bouncer' salary dispute with protection staff

The labour court in Cape Town has upheld the appointment of parliament's so-called bouncers at higher salary levels than its existing protection officials.

Judge Connie Prinsloo dismissed a challenge by 69 parliamentary protection officers who approached the court on the grounds that it was discriminatory for the national legislature to employ the new officers to do essentially the same work as them, with less experience in parliament but at higher salaries. They also claimed nepotism in the manner in which the new officers were recruited.

Parliament speedily recruited officers from the SA Police Service (SAPS) in July 2015 to become part of its protection services in a bid to enforce a new rule which provided for disruptive MPs to be forcefully removed from the House.

A total of 66 positions were created and 37 active police officers were hired as “chamber support officers” – a new job title which separated them from existing protection officers and in effect split the parliamentary protection service.