SABC like a ‘brothel run by prostitutes’

“The SABC is like a brothel that is run by prostitutes.”

That is what one of the complainants told the independent commission of inquiry into sexual harassment at the SABC.

Commission chairperson Barbara Watson said: “There’s a lot of fear among employees. I don’t have to tell you where that fear comes from - that dark place that the institution is coming from. In everything that is done‚ issues of confidentiality and credibility matter a lot. A lot of them [complainants] said there was a trust deficit.”

The commission found that most victims were young women‚ and that all except two complainants were freelancers.

“They [freelancers] are some of the people that experience the worst form of abuse and ultimately discrimination‚” Watson said.