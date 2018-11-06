A new study by the Commission for Gender Equality investigating the policing of violence against women in South Africa has painted a grim picture of the capacity of the police to effectively tackle domestic violence.

The study‚ titled Policing violence against women: Assessing local police station interventions‚ came about after former president Jacob Zuma last year declared violence against women a priority crime.

The investigation analysed six SAPS police stations across three provinces. It highlights the challenges faced by these stations and the effectiveness of local programme interventions to combat gender-based violence.

“The findings presented in the main research report showed‚ without any doubt‚ that virtually all the police stations did not have clear‚ coherent and well-defined long-term programmes of action to tackle the scourge of domestic violence within their areas of jurisdiction‚” states the report.