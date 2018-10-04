South Africa

‘Powers that be got JJ Tabane fired at SABC'

By Patience Bambalele - 04 October 2018 - 15:04
JJ Tabane's Frankly Speaking show was canned last month.
JJ Tabane's Frankly Speaking show was canned last month.

A former producer of JJ Tabane's canned show, Frankly Speaking, says the SABC bowed to political pressure to end the programme.

Lebo Keswa, one of the producers of the show that was aired on SABC3 on Sundays, claimed the show was ended due to interference.

Yesterday, the public broadcaster announced that seasoned radio presenter and columnist Redi Tlhabi would host a new current affairs talk show, Unfiltered, on the same slot from this Sunday. Frankly Speaking ended last month.

Tabane's show was allegedly ended due to nonperformance. However, Keswa said it was "performing well".

JJ Tabane show canned for giving Malema 'too much' airplay

From the first episode evidence emerged that the show couldn't be effective in 24 minutes.
Opinion
11 hours ago

Although SABC3 allegedly said the programme was not carrying contesting content for its viewers, Keswa said the opposite was in fact true.

She said audience ratings (ARs) for the main evening news during 2017 before the show was introduced stood at only 0.32%. She said the show significantly boosted the channel's ratings.

However, from the time Frankly Speaking was broadcast in February, "on the elbow slot before the news at 9pm, the ARs increased to 0.69%, indicating the attraction of an interesting show".

"The ARs of that show shows that more than 25% of all total viewers of the SABC3 watch the show, and close to half watch the repeat of that show that broadcast on Friday afternoons," she said.

Redi Tlhabi to host new SABC current affairs show

Seasoned radio broadcaster and columnist Redi Tlhabi  has joined SABC News.
Entertainment
1 day ago

SABC spokesperson Neo Momodu said: "SABC News is an independent and impartial news platform. In addition, the SABC is conscious and attentive to the prescripts of the SABC Charter, which governs the programming decisions.

"It is in this spirit that editorial staff continues to make programming and editorial decisions that are free from any form of interference."

The broadcaster said Unfiltered will tackle a broad spectrum of issues affecting South Africans, including crime, corruption, education, politics as well as community and social issues.

READ MORE:

Power 98.7 fires JJ Tabane as ‘Power Perspective’ host

Radio station Power 98.7 on Tuesday confirmed that JJ Tabana has been removed as host of the ‘Power Perspective’ show.
News
16 days ago

SABC mum on future of JJ Tabane's TV show

Will Ongopotse JJ Tabane's Frankly Speaking talk show air on SABC this Sunday?
News
21 days ago

Why Power FM suspended JJ Tabane

Radio station Power FM has revealed why it took the decision to suspend its Power Perspective host Onkgopotse JJ Tabane.
News
22 days ago

Power FM suspends Onkgopotse JJ Tabane

Power FM has suspended its popular talk show host Onkgopotse JJ Tabane.
News
23 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Nhlanhla Nene contradicts himself at state capture inquiry
Tear gas and rubber bullets: Police clash with Westbury protesters
X