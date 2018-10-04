‘Powers that be got JJ Tabane fired at SABC'

A former producer of JJ Tabane's canned show, Frankly Speaking, says the SABC bowed to political pressure to end the programme.

Lebo Keswa, one of the producers of the show that was aired on SABC3 on Sundays, claimed the show was ended due to interference.

Yesterday, the public broadcaster announced that seasoned radio presenter and columnist Redi Tlhabi would host a new current affairs talk show, Unfiltered, on the same slot from this Sunday. Frankly Speaking ended last month.

Tabane's show was allegedly ended due to nonperformance. However, Keswa said it was "performing well".