Hunt disappointed after Wits semifinal cup loss to Baroka

Bidvest Wits had hoped that winning a cup early in the season would once again be right kind of formula to inspire a strong league challenge.

When Wits won the Premiership title in the 2016/17 season, they did so off the back of having earlier won the MTN8.

After that top eight title win, the university side became even more determined in their title pursuit which they went on to clinch.

On Sunday, they were hoping that history would repeat itself, but it was not to be as they crashed out at the semifinal stage of the Telkom Knockout after a 1-0 loss to Baroka in Polokwane.

Wits coach Gavin Hunt expressed disappointment at failing to set up a final with Orlando Pirates.

"I thought we had a great opportunity to get into another final. No disrespect to Baroka, I thought we could stamp our authority which we did but they scored the goal and it gave them that life-line."

A thunderous eighth minute free-kick from Matome Mabeba was all that it took for the Limpopo side to book their ticket to the final in Port Elizabeth on December 8.

The club has had an incredible run in the R4m cup where they have gone through Mamelodi Sundowns, Golden Arrows and now Wits.

Hunt felt that, because smaller clubs like Baroka are unlikely to win the league race, they tend to show better hunger in cup games.

"It certainly will be a big mountain to climb for them against Pirates but I wish them all the best of luck.

"These type of games are made for teams like Baroka, because this is where they can have their day in the sun."