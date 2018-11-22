Bathabile Dlamini survives reshuffle‚ Mzansi not impressed
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his new cabinet on Thursday and the fact that Bathabile Dlamini remains a minister did not sit well with social media.
Ramaphosa announced that Siyabonga Cwele replaces Malusi Gigaba as home affairs minister.
#BathabileDlamini survives a cabinet reshuffle....God only knows why.....ok...and maybe #Ramaphosa #CabinetReshuffle— Craig caldwell (@craigcomedian) November 22, 2018
Cwele is the former minister of telecommunications and postal services‚ a department which will be merged into a single unit together with the communications department.
The department will be headed by Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams.
The introduction of a young female into a ministerial position was largely welcomed by the public. However‚ the fact that Dlamini remains in her position as minister of women in the presidency was a bitter pill to swallow for many.
Bathabile Dlamini has the Cabinet version of an immunity idol.#cabinetreshuffle— #SendHotwings🍗 (@JasonMcCall01) November 22, 2018
In September‚ the Constitutional Court found that Dlamini had been "reckless" in her handling of SA Social Security Agency grants payments while she was the social development minister.
The court urged the director of public prosecutions to decide if she would be charged with perjury for being found to have lied under oath.
Twitter was flooded with posts expressing disappointment in the president for retaining Dlamini.