Cwele is the former minister of telecommunications and postal services‚ a department which will be merged into a single unit together with the communications department.

The department will be headed by Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams.

The introduction of a young female into a ministerial position was largely welcomed by the public. However‚ the fact that Dlamini remains in her position as minister of women in the presidency was a bitter pill to swallow for many.