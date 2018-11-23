President tip toes around ANCWL

The limited changes indicate Ramaphosa's careful approach aimed at not upsetting any of the key ANC factions ahead of next year's general elections.

Since he took office in February, there has been a strong lobby for Ramaphosa to drop Mokonyane, minister in the presidency Bathabile Dlamini and rural development minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane.

Calls for Dlamini's axing emanate from her role in the saga that led to the SA Social Security Agency almost failing to pay out pensions. It also follows a Constitutional Court ruling in which she was asked by the court to provide reasons why she should not pay a portion of the legal costs in the Sassa case. Yesterday was the deadline for her to do so.

Mokonyane stands accused of having bankrupted the department of water and sanitation, where she served as minister under former president Jacob Zuma.

Sowetan has it on good authority that a special investigation unit has been interviewing those who worked with her at water and sanitation and charges against those responsible for mismanagement of funds will be made soon.

The minister has consistently denied any wrongdoing.