Ramaphosa to make changes to his cabinet

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected wield his axe and move around ministers in his cabinet reshuffle at 3pm today.

Ramaphosa will announce a new minister to take over the home affairs ministry from Transport minister Blade Nzimande who is also in charge of Gigaba's department following his departure.

Gigaba resigned following pressure after the release of the public protector's recommendation that he face disciplinary process for violating the constitution.

According to the public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, Gigaba violated the Constitution and the Executive Ethics Code when he told an "untruth under oath" was substantiated.

The Presidency at the time said that Gigaba had indicated, in his resignation letter, that "he was stepping aside for the sake of the country".

As it stands, the environmental ministry is also without a minister following the death of Edna Molewa.

"These changes have been occasioned by the passing away in September 2018 of the Minister of Environmental Affairs, Ms Edna Molewa, and the more recent resignation of the Minister of Home Affairs, Mr Malusi Gigaba," read a media statement from the presidency on Thursday morning.