Hospital staff 'feel unsafe'

Employees at Letaba Hospital outside Tzaneen, Limpopo, have asked for the services of the institution's security company to be terminated.

This follows an incident in which robbers entered the premises at night and attacked doctors at their residences, injuring them before robbing them of their valuables.

Sammy Shipalane, a porter who had been working at the facility for 27 years, said it was pointless to have the security guards when robbers could gain easy access.

"No one is safe at this hospital, even in the presence of the security guards," said the 50-year-old man.

He was among a group of employees who protested during a visit by health minister Aaron Motsoaledi and his police counterpart Bheki Cele on Friday.

The two were assessing the circumstances under which the robbers had entered the hospital's premises and shot and injured two doctors, including the wife of one of them, before robbing them.

According to Shipalane, an unknown man had entered the institution "without being searched" and stabbed a cleaner earlier this year.

"The same attacker was allowed to leave the institution after nearly killing one of us. How can we feel safe under this kind of a situation?" he asked.

Stone Gayisa, 44, a ward attendant said it was demoralising to work under unsafe conditions at the hospital.