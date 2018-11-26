South Africa

Four things that got new minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams the stamp of approval

By Odwa Mjo - 26 November 2018 - 08:39
Newly sworn-in communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, with President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

The newly appointed Minister of Communications, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams received a stamp of approval from the public and opposition parties as she made her debut as the newest face in the cabinet. 

South Africa is all too familiar with abrupt cabinet reshuffle announcements. This is the second under the Cyril Ramaphosa administration, which took office in February.

On Thursday, President Ramaphosa announced changes to the cabinet, a move that was anticipated following the resignation of former home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba.

The minor reshuffle included former Minister of Telecommunications and Postal Services Siyabonga Cwele replacing Gigaba at Home Affairs and Nomvula Mokonyane moved from communications to fill the shoes of late Minister of Environmental Affairs Edna Molewa.

But the star of the reshuffle was former Deputy Minister of Communications Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, who is the newest face in the cabinet. 

Ndabeni-Abrahams received massive support from South Africans on social media, as well as a stamp of approval from members of the DA and the EFF.

Here are four things that got the new minister a stamp of approval: 

1. Young blood

At just 40 years old, she is the youngest member of the cabinet. The South African ministerial cabinet is known for being occupied by more senior members of society and the issue of adding young faces to the cabinet has been an ongoing public discussion.

2. New job, but a familiar space

Ndabeni-Abrahams' portfolio will combine communications and telecommunications and postal services. She served as the Deputy Minister of Communications under Faith Muthambi and has also worked in the Department of Telecommunications.

3. Educated and fit for the job

Ndabeni-Abrahams enrolled for a Masters in telecommunications, policy and regulation management at Wits University. She also holds a Commonwealth Telecommunications Organisation diploma in telecommunications and management systems.  

4. A Queen of style

During her swearing-in ceremony, Ndabeni-Abrahams wore a stylish number from designer Thula Sindi’s collection. The new minister’s aesthetic, from her outfit to make-up and hair, had South Africans gushing. 

Ndabeni-Abrahams' appointment had many on Twitter excited about the newest addition to the ministerial family: 

