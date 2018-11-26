Four things that got new minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams the stamp of approval
The newly appointed Minister of Communications, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams received a stamp of approval from the public and opposition parties as she made her debut as the newest face in the cabinet.
South Africa is all too familiar with abrupt cabinet reshuffle announcements. This is the second under the Cyril Ramaphosa administration, which took office in February.
On Thursday, President Ramaphosa announced changes to the cabinet, a move that was anticipated following the resignation of former home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba.
The minor reshuffle included former Minister of Telecommunications and Postal Services Siyabonga Cwele replacing Gigaba at Home Affairs and Nomvula Mokonyane moved from communications to fill the shoes of late Minister of Environmental Affairs Edna Molewa.
But the star of the reshuffle was former Deputy Minister of Communications Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, who is the newest face in the cabinet.
Ndabeni-Abrahams received massive support from South Africans on social media, as well as a stamp of approval from members of the DA and the EFF.
Here are four things that got the new minister a stamp of approval:
1. Young blood
At just 40 years old, she is the youngest member of the cabinet. The South African ministerial cabinet is known for being occupied by more senior members of society and the issue of adding young faces to the cabinet has been an ongoing public discussion.
2. New job, but a familiar space
Ndabeni-Abrahams' portfolio will combine communications and telecommunications and postal services. She served as the Deputy Minister of Communications under Faith Muthambi and has also worked in the Department of Telecommunications.
3. Educated and fit for the job
Ndabeni-Abrahams enrolled for a Masters in telecommunications, policy and regulation management at Wits University. She also holds a Commonwealth Telecommunications Organisation diploma in telecommunications and management systems.
4. A Queen of style
During her swearing-in ceremony, Ndabeni-Abrahams wore a stylish number from designer Thula Sindi’s collection. The new minister’s aesthetic, from her outfit to make-up and hair, had South Africans gushing.
Ndabeni-Abrahams' appointment had many on Twitter excited about the newest addition to the ministerial family:
I see the Departments of Communications & Telecommunications have been merged (delayed to ‘19) This is what we’ve been calling for, it made no sense to separate the 2 in the 1st place. Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has served at both Departments, I expect her to hit the ground running.— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) November 22, 2018
New Minister of Communications is Stella Ndabeni Abrahams that's faces we want to see in our parliament Cupcake must reshuffle all grannies.#CabinetReshuffle pic.twitter.com/8H4mZ82NKO— Jeff Mashesha (@Jeff_mashesha) November 23, 2018
QUALIFIED!— Peter Mansfield (@Peterman43) November 22, 2018
New Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams currently enrolled for Masters in Telecommunication at Wits University. Holds a Commonwealth Telecommunications Organisation Diploma in Telecommunication and lots more
Congratulations Deputy Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams @Stellarated for appointment as Minister of Communications. Your steadfast leadership and grace under fire will take you far. pic.twitter.com/5JS9pC6KfP— Prof Thuli Madonsela (@ThuliMadonsela3) November 23, 2018
Ey,I'm busy drooling over Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, didn't even notice that the Repo rate has gone up!! Ey,uthando kodwa pic.twitter.com/FXdNAlgyPO— Baba ka Mbalie (@spree1982) November 22, 2018
Congratulations to Stella Ndabeni Abrahams @Stellarated on your new appointment. Our data issue in this country should be your priority...#DataMustFall #CabinetReshuffle pic.twitter.com/gKDgVjea9I— Mmadikgosi Matshego (@Mmadikgosi_23) November 22, 2018
What a funky Minister... I love her already. I'm all for people who work hard and play hard❤ All the best to Stella Ndabeni Abrahams pic.twitter.com/qDG2pPMOiu— Vuyo Jubase-Sigadla (@vuvujay) November 22, 2018
Best wishes @Stellarated in your new role as Minister of Communications and Postal Services.— Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) November 22, 2018