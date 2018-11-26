Four things that got new minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams the stamp of approval

The newly appointed Minister of Communications, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams received a stamp of approval from the public and opposition parties as she made her debut as the newest face in the cabinet.



South Africa is all too familiar with abrupt cabinet reshuffle announcements. This is the second under the Cyril Ramaphosa administration, which took office in February.

On Thursday, President Ramaphosa announced changes to the cabinet, a move that was anticipated following the resignation of former home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba.



The minor reshuffle included former Minister of Telecommunications and Postal Services Siyabonga Cwele replacing Gigaba at Home Affairs and Nomvula Mokonyane moved from communications to fill the shoes of late Minister of Environmental Affairs Edna Molewa.



But the star of the reshuffle was former Deputy Minister of Communications Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, who is the newest face in the cabinet.



Ndabeni-Abrahams received massive support from South Africans on social media, as well as a stamp of approval from members of the DA and the EFF.