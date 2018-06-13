People's sex lives are their business, just mind yours

I have no idea what we have done to deserve the monster that is social media and it's probably too late to wonder, it is here and has seeped into many aspects of society.

In fact, seeing how much our very traditional media content is constantly influenced by conversations on social media, I may say it has reached all corners of society.

There seems to be people who have chosen themselves judge and jury on morality. There is a nasty trait of airing people's private sex lives, all under the guise of "we are helping". What we know is that this is an attempt to police people's lives, as well as shaming them into a kind of morality.

"The bubble that has been expanding and expanding all in the name of morality is now deflating and we should allow the universe to just be. The lesson to learn is we should allow people to live their truth and not judge them or their desires because they end up hiding their true selves."