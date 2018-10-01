Men exist, therefore women and children are not safe

"I almost died."

If I had a penny for each time I have heard someone say this casually, as many of us do, I would afford drinks on an exotic island somewhere. So many of us use this phrase to highlight an incident that is nowhere near death. For example, if someone has just spent the day queuing at home affairs or the traffic department, it's normal for them to blurt out "Yho, I almost died." This phrase is so popular that someone even wrote a song about it, ngcishe ngafa!

I have been thinking about that saying a lot lately. How I, as a woman, can no longer take this saying lightly, or even use it jokingly. As a woman in SA, it would seem we are in a cat-and-mouse game where we are the mouse and death an ever-looming overeager, overzealous cat, ready for the chase.

"I almost died" has become more than a flippant saying, it has become a mood, an everyday constant shadow.

As a woman, every time you come across a man, every time you are alone with a man, every time you consider a man as a potential lover, it is potentially a literal "I almost died" moment.

I wish I could say that it is only the past week, or the past month that things have felt this heavy. But I honestly have no idea how we women have kept things together, living with the kind of anxiety we experience daily.

Over the past week, we have learnt that we can never again go out with our children to the family restaurants they love because men exist.