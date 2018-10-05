Meanwhile‚ SowetanLIVE has seen documents proving the department was paying for security at the MEC’s house. It is explained in the same documents that FDL Enterprise Trading was appointed “to secure the MEC’s private residence” after the termination of the contract with the previous service provider.

The same company was awarded contracts to provide security services at six departmental buildings‚ but the MEC’s private residence does not appear on the list of sites where contracts were awarded.

Galeng is also accused of having a state vehicle assigned to his office in Mahikeng running his personal errands full-time.

Branch chairperson of Nehawu‚ Godfrey Mandubo‚ said their investigation has revealed that the vehicle spends much time away from Mahikeng.

“Those in charge of transport have confessed that they only see the vehicle once in two months when it comes in for service. After they never know what is going. Its trip card is also written North West which is not specific at all‚” Mandubo said.

The department has denied this.

“We confirm that the vehicle that has been allocated to MEC’s driver/messenger is a Polo Vivo that is mostly being used for official purposes. We would like to dispel any allegation that the said vehicle is being misused‚” Siko said.