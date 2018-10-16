Emfuleni municipality auditor shot, team removed

Auditor-general Kimi Makwetu has withdrawn his team looking into the books of Emfuleni municipality after one of his staff was shot at a guesthouse last week.

Makwetu has also escalated the shooting to the office of Gauteng premier David Makhura and provincial police commissioner Lt-Col Deliwe de Lange.

Makwetu yesterday said one of his staff members was shot in the leg and remained in hospital.

"Because of the seriousness of the incident, we have not only reported it to law enforcement agencies, but also escalated it to the office of the Gauteng premier and relevant members of his cabinet," Makwetu said.

"We have also engaged the provincial police commissioner. To this end, the mayor of Emfuleni and his team have assured us that they will provide security to our team members in their buildings and other places where they are accommodated.