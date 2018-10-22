Picketers vow to sleep and bath outside Luthuli House till land demand is met

Residents demanding to get serviced stands in Johannesburg have threatened to sleep outside ANC headquarters Luthuli House if the ruling party does not heed to their call.

On Monday, members of the Gauteng Civics Organisation picketed outside Luthuli House demanding that government release serviced stands they say were promised to the people.

About 17 people briefly spoke to ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile, who committed to resolving the issue. Mashatile was accompanied by ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe.

Leading the picket, Thabang Makhele warned Mabe that more people would come to sleep outside Luthuli House if the demands were not met.

“If your office is not going to intervene, next week Sunday night there will be mattresses outside here. Mothers will come and sleep here. When the president comes to the NEC [national executive committee] meeting on Monday morning, women will be bathing outside here. Don’t be fooled by this number [of people who have attended]. This is a picket. We will bring the nation here…We want you to help us,” said Makhele.