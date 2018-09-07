The ANC says it will not nationalise land in South Africa through expropriation without compensation.

Speaking at the opening of talks between the party and farming union AgriSA in Centurion on Friday‚ ANC election head Fikile Mbalula said land will be “demonopolised” through a constitutional process.

“One thing that is not going to happen is to nationalise land. Land will be demonopolised; it will be made to be constitutional… What concerns us now are modalities and all other technical aspects of the matter. We are concerned about the entire value chain and are alive to it‚” said Mbalula.

“We are after a constructive resolution of the expropriation of land‚ which now will include non-compensation. Today‚ our role is to listen to concerns and lay any fears of economic and social mayhem away. We will never subscribe to land grabbing in South Africa. We are orderly and we are organised in what we do.”

ANC national executive committee member Ronald Lamola‚ who was also present on the panel‚ said government has failed the process of restitution.

“It is unsustainable for us to leave an emotive issue unattended… [Government] has failed the process of restitution… We have been very clear that because our economy is a mixed economy‚ we cannot afford the land only to be owned by the state‚” said Lamola.