Lekota said Ramaphosa had violated his oath by deciding to amend the constitution‚ citing Section 83(b) of the constitution‚ which stipulates that the president must uphold‚ defend and respect the constitution.

Kriel argued that the protection of property rights was necessary. “The protection of property rights is something that should be of common interest to every South African‚” he said.

He added that the high unemployment rate in Zimbabwe confirmed that everyone suffered - barring a small‚ elite group - when the violation of property rights destroyed a country’s economy.

Cope and AfriForum maintained that apartheid was a serious violation of the dignity and rights of black South Africans. “Our stance is not in defence of apartheid or colonialism‚ but that Afrikaners as a community cannot be collectively blamed or punished. That would be an injustice‚” they said.

While the two parties have vowed to defend the constitution‚ Lekota said land reform was “necessary and welcomed”.

“Land reform should be clear‚ legal and just; not racially divisive - and must lead toward economic development‚ not economic collapse‚” said Lekota.

“The current recession and poor performing agricultural sector should be a big warning sign to all of us‚” he added.