Farmers: We have a better plan for land reform

By Amil Umraw - 10 September 2018 - 08:47
Farmers wants to put up an alternative land reform plan.
SA’s largest agricultural union‚ AgriSA‚ says its commercial farmers are “heavily” against the amendment of Section 25 of the constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation.

The farmers‚ according to AgriSA president Dan Kriek‚ are “very nervous” and uncertain about the fate of their land should a constitutional amendment be passed in parliament.

Speaking to Times Select at the close of a meeting between the union and representatives of the ANC in Centurion‚ Gauteng‚ on Friday‚ Kriek said AgriSA is in favour of transformation and has “better” solutions.

