Sassa and former CEO ordered to foot legal bill‚ Dlamini off the hook

The Constitutional Court has ruled that the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) and its former acting CEO Pearl Bhengu, in her official capacity, must pay the costs for the urgent application in February to extend the controversial social grants payment contract with CPS.

In its ruling on Thursday, the court held that former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini and Bhengu were not personally liable to pay the costs of the application from their own pockets.

“In her written submissions, the minister contended that to hold her personally liable for costs would constitute an impermissible encroachment on the power of the other arms of government," the court said in its judgment.

“She submitted that this court lacks authority to hold a minister to account by ordering her or him to pay costs out of her or his pocket. There is no merit in this argument.”