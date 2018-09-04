South Africa

Denel explosion so big it ‘destroyed the entire building’

By Nico Gous - 04 September 2018 - 07:46
Emergency vehicles drive into the Rheinmetall Denel munitions facility in Macassar, about 45km from the centre of Cape Town, after an explosion at the facility killed at least 8 people and injured more.
Emergency vehicles drive into the Rheinmetall Denel munitions facility in Macassar, about 45km from the centre of Cape Town, after an explosion at the facility killed at least 8 people and injured more.
Image: RODGER BOSCH / AFP

The explosion which killed eight people at the Rheinmetall Denel munitions factory on the outskirts of Cape Town on Monday “destroyed the entire building and the surrounding blast walls in which it happened”.

That is what German arms company Rheinmetall said in a statement issued on Monday evening.

The City of Cape Town’s fire and rescue services confirmed at least eight people had died in the blast.

Rheinmetall said the explosion at the Rheinmetall Denel Munitions (RDM) site in Macassar remained cordoned off on Monday because it was “unsafe”.

“Rheinmetall Denel Munition has also assured the City of Cape Town that the plume that followed the explosion holds no threat to the general public‚” the statement read.

The investigation will continue on Tuesday morning at the factory‚ which produces explosives and propellants for civilian and military use in ammunition.

Blast at Chinese chemical plant kills 19

An explosion at a chemical plant in southwest China left 19 dead and injured another 12, authorities said Friday, the latest industrial accident in a ...
News
1 month ago

City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue services spokesperson Theo Lane said that they had responded to an explosion at the facility at 3.45pm.

Factory staff were busy extinguishing the fire when firefighters arrived.

Denel SOC said in a statement on Monday it is a 49% strategic partner to Rheinmetall.

“The two companies are run independently of each other with different boards and management structures.”

Netwerk24 reported in January this year that at least five farms within a 3km radius were evacuated after a gas leak at a RDM site between Wellington and Hermon in the Western Cape.

Rheinmetall Denel Munition manager Norbert Schulze said a pipe of a storage tank started leaking. 

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'What was painful was Zuma knew what I went through'- Williams speaks at ...
The metros, the DA and the new MultiChoice channel - Malema's top 5 quotes
X