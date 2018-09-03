Social Development Minister Susan Shabangu has encouraged about 200 000 grant recipients cards to turn in their old social security cards.

Shabangu said the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) was on track to ensure that the payment of 17 million social grants‚ to 12.5 million recipients‚ would be carried out by the South African Post Office (Sapo) from October 1.

She said that since mid-May‚ Sassa and the post office had been swapping social grant beneficiaries’ Cash Paymaster Services/Grindrod cards for the new Sassa/Sapo cards.

Shabangu said Sassa had replaced about 5.5 million old cards with the new Sassa gold cards. She said Sassa was only left with about 200 000 cards that needed to be exchanged.