Suspended SARS commissioner Tom Moyane wants the misconduct inquiry against him to start “as soon as possible‚ even tomorrow”.

And he’s again expressed unhappiness over Ramaphosa’s refusal to fund his legal defense to the 12 misconduct charges against him‚ arguing that this decision was unfair.

“We note that the president has hired‚ at taxpayers’ expense‚ FOUR advocates to represent him in these disciplinary proceedings‚” Moyane’s lawyers stated in a letter to the president.

“That alone is the clearest indication of the importance and perceived complexity of the issues involved. It cuts both ways. More importantly‚ it symbolises the unfair inequality of arms to which we have been referring.”