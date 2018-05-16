Can SA afford to trust whites with leading transformation agenda?

Dear Mark Lamberti.

Thank you for your resignation as CEO of Imperial Holdings Limited, nonexecutive member of Eskom board and nonexecutive director at Business Leadership SA pursuant to recent scandals.

All progressive South Africans have accepted and welcomed your departure from these positions.

The manner in which you treated Alida Chowan as a woman and as a black employee, is in fact an example of what power, privilege, patriarchy, gender discrimination and class is all about in SA, 24 years into our democratic dispensation.

(Chowan, a black female, was allegedly promised the position of group chief financial officer (CFO) by Lamberti at Imperial's subsidiary AMH, but she was not given the job and a white male, Ockert Janse van Rensburg, was appointed instead. She was fired in September 2015 over allegations of misconduct.)

Trust me, your disrespect, disdain, insult, disgust and indignity towards Chowan was not only directed at her but at all black men and women in this country who have been fighting for years for their human rights - equal pay and equal treatment in the workplace.

The Employment Equity Act, Affirmative Action and the Labour Relations Act seek to redress the inequalities of the apartheid system that dehumanised and disenfranchised black people that the world had no choice but to declare it a crime against humanity.