Nzima a picture of press power

A man synonymous with June 16 is no more. Sam Nzima was behind the lens that captured the iconic image of a dying Hector Pieterson being carried by a fellow student after apartheid police opened fire on pupils protesting against the use Afrikaans as a medium of instruction in schools.

It was an image that opened the world's eyes to the true nature of what apartheid was all about - a heartless, brutal system that did not baulk even at mowing down children in its pursuit of the oppression of Africans.

The photograph surely helped reawaken the world that must have forgotten about the horrors of the Sharpeville Massacre 16 odd years earlier when 69 people were killed for demonstrating against pass laws.

The years following Nzima's capture of the deadly pandemonium that erupted all around him and changed his life forever, the apartheid juggernaut continued in its brutal assault on Africans in the mistaken belief that the gun would triumph over the desire of the human spirit to simply be free - especially in the land of their birth.

Nzima was persecuted, as were many of his colleagues in the Fourth Estate. It all culminated with widespread banning of newspapers, editors and more political organisations, especially those of the Black Consciousness pursuit in 1977 in what was to become known as Black Wednesday.