EFF pushes for new laws to attract voters

With former president Jacob Zuma now out of he way, the EFF looks set to change its approach in parliament by focusing more on championing economic transformation issues.

Since the party gained seats in the National Assembly in 2014, it focused much of its energy on forcing Zuma out of office over the Nkandla debacle and various corruption scandals.

But now with Zuma gone, the EFF like other opposition parties, is looking to re-position itself ahead of next year's general election by focusing voters attention to what it stands for.

Addressing journalists at a breakfast meeting yesterday, EFF leader Julius Malema said his party would, over the next few months, introduce a number of proposed legislations aimed at giving real meaning to radical economic transformation. These will include proposed amendments to existing laws that the EFF sees as hindering change and preventing the state from improving the lives of the poor.