We have knocked on many a doors and the response has been resoundingly the same… “APM - you are not industrialists...” One wonders Mr President – what it takes to be considered an industrialist in our beloved country.

I have laboured the point and will move on to the peculiar arrangement at the South African Road Passenger Bargaining Council (SARPBAC) which leads us to the National Bus strike.

Firstly‚ some context. SARPBAC creates a platform for all those who partake in land transportation to engage on substantive issues. The challenge that this poses immediately is that land transportation is not homogenous‚ for example the intercity passenger services operating environment is not similar to the commuter services operating environment. Moreover‚ the size of the commuter services is significantly larger than that of intercity services. The number of intercity coaches currently operating in the market is approximately one thousand (1‚000) and the number of commuter buses currently operating in the market is in excess of twenty thousand (20‚000).

In a majoritarian set up‚ which SARPBAC is – this clearly illustrates that the small black operator has no voice in this conversation.

In actual fact‚ this current national strike has nothing to do with APM – however‚ as a small black operator we are caught up‚ as our staff - more specifically our coach drivers - have been intimidated and our assets vandalised because of our size.

We stopped operations because we do not have the support nor the reserves to provide security escorts for all our services and or replace damaged windows on a daily basis.

Again – Mr President‚ the State has failed to provide us support in that we would like to operate as this will ensure our very survival but because there is no will to ensure the survival of the small black operator we will suffer!

At the rate things are going‚ we might even have to shut down our operations entirely. On the other hand‚ we have seen a full inter-ministerial team being assembled and launched to deal with one man‚ a rogue Premier of the North West. Without underestimating the seriousness and effects of governance collapse in this province‚ one would have expected a similar reaction to the nationwide bus strike due to its devastating impact on the economy.