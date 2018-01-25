Depression is not only a white man's condition

Depression Kills

Teenagers who fail matric often commit suicide, grown black men who are unable to fend for their families or are unhappy in their jobs are found hanging lifeless from ceilings; women throw themselves in front of trains and off bridges unable to cope with the stresses of life.

You may be depressed and not even realise it

Depressed people are often depicted as being bed-ridden and incapable of functioning, but this is not always the case. Experts agree that not everyone experiences depression the same way.

Some people may look like they are managing their day-to-day life, smiling, functioning, and even making jokes for a living.

Nokulunga Shabalala, a clinical psychologist at Akeso Clinic, stresses that depression in not only a "white man's" condition.

Growing up in black communities, the illness is often frowned upon because it is not understood. Shabalala says apprehension to seeking psychological services is a symptom of a lack of awareness and understanding of mental health issues in some of our communities.