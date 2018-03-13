Ramaphosa gets to the bones of it with biblical texts

Is it politically sound to suggest that President Cyril Ramaphosa's political outlook may be shaped by many things, including the existential conditions of the black person and their struggles for justice and equity and political suffering and marginalisation?

Is it also true to extrapolate, judging by a series of his recent political utterances and statements, that biblical philosophy does in fact impact or colour his perspective about politics, and life in general?

If this is true, his recent forays into ancient literature of biblical writers should not be surprising.

In his early life as a law student in the 1970s at the then University of the North, colloquially known as Turfloop University, and now known as the University of Limpopo, Ramaphosa was the leader of the Student Christian Movement (SCM).

Why would a law student be keen on matters of Christian religion at a time when the Black Consciousness Movement was at its nascent, yet powerful stage of conscientisation?

The reason is simple: religion, or more precisely, black theology, became the rallying point, or a political fulcrum, from which to launch a rebellion against an apartheid state that had heightened its oppressive programme.

Ramaphosa, through the SCM, was part of the burgeoning group of students prosecuting the liberation struggle from the black consciousness perspective, and the SCM was its integral part.