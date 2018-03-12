Ramaphosa opens up to Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka

President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised former deputy president Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka that South Africa will support the work she does at the United Nations (UN).

Mlambo-Ngcuka is based at the UN headquarters in New York, where she is executive director of UN Women with the rank of under-secretary-general of the UN.

The two met two weeks ago on the sidelines of the ANC's election workshop in Centurion, Pretoria. Ramaphosa, through his acting spokesman Tyrone Seale, confirmed the meeting took place.

"Their discussion touched on Ms Mlambo-Ngcuka's work at UN Women. It also looked at the issue of the empowerment of women and how the South African government, including the president, can work together in advocating and advancing the cause of women. The president undertook that SA would support the work of UN Women," Seale said.