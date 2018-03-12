Ramaphosa apologises to ANC Veterans for ill-treatment

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has apologised to the party’s stalwarts for the ill treatment they received from his predecessor Jacob Zuma.

Ramaphosa met the veterans in Sandton on Monday for the first time since ascending to the highest office at Luthuli House.

“Well the president did talk about it and he said to us he is saddened in the manner in which the stalwarts were treated and he thinks that that is something that needs to be addressed by the NEC (national executive committee) and by the ANC and of course he said it was uncalled for because we’re easing critical issues that were affecting the life blood of the ANC,” said Veterans League President Snuki Zikalala.

“The ANC was going down the drain and we were saying, ‘not in our name while we are still alive’ and so he accepts that and he agrees that there were critical people that were saying that we should not be recognised [and] not be given recognition and he said that shouldn’t have happened,” said Zikalala.

He said the veterans were pleased that Ramaphosa was able to meet them to iron out critical issues as they are the custodians of the party's values and traditions and those values must be guarded with their lives.

The veterans also informed Ramaphosa that they still wanted a national consultative conference (NCC) before the next year's national general elections and this must be discussed by the NEC.

"The president said it will be discussed because it's very important that you should self-introspect to see what went wrong and how can we fix things that went wrong within our own organisation so that we can regain the trust of society immediately because there is a deficit if trust with society," added Zikalala.