ANC blows siren of desperation by trying to woo Malema back

President Cyril Ramaphosa and his deputy David Mabuza's sudden attempt to woo EFF leader Julius Malema like lovelorn exes exposes that the ANC is unable to think of new ways to fire up its 2019 election campaign and reach out to new voters.

The language employed by Ramaphosa and Mabuza did not seem to be ordinary politicking - they were trying to appeal to Malema personally rather than politically.

"We would love to have Julius Malema back in the ANC. He is still ANC down, deep in his heart," said Ramaphosa.

Mabuza said he had a "special space" in his heart for Malema.

"We had times together. He knows. When he was in the ANC, I supported him to be the president of the Youth League and I remember comrade Julius saying, 'My blood is black, green and gold. I will never leave the ANC'."

Malema dismissed these overtures on Twitter.

"I won't do it, that thing is dead. Worse they now have two presidents, one for ANC of Natal called Zupta and Ramapostponer for the rest and now I must go and join the confusion, never."

There has been a tangible cooling of hostilities between the ANC and EFF since Jacob Zuma's departure and particularly over the ANC yielding to EFF on the land question.