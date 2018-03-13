South Africa

Malema gets ready to tackle Ramaphosa over Zuma

By Staff Writer - 13 March 2018 - 09:18
Malema gets ready to tackle Ramaphosa over Zuma.
Malema gets ready to tackle Ramaphosa over Zuma.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Wednesday appear before the National Assembly for his first oral question and answer session since Parliament elected him as president of the country in February‚ and echoes of #paybackthemoney will reverberate for some observers when Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema stands up.

Malema will be asking Ramaphosa to tell the nation:

"What is the total amount that the Presidency spent on the legal costs of former President‚ Mr J G Zuma‚ since his election as President in 2009 and (b) on what legal provision(s) or policy did the State rely when using state resources to fund the former President’s personal legal costs?"

The National Freedom Party's Prof N M Khubisa will ask Ramaphosa:

"What steps does he intend to take to ensure that the public’s confidence is restored in the National Prosecuting Authority that has lost the public’s confidence over the past 8 years due to malfunctioning‚ maladministration‚ political interference and some errors in decision-making?"

Ramaphosa and Mabuza to Malema: ‘Come back home’

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Deputy President David Mabuza on Sunday extended an olive branch to EFF leader Julius Malema and others‚ urging them to ...
News
1 day ago

Mmusi Maimane from the Democratic Alliance will be asking Ramaphosa to get down to nitty gritty and provide "the full details of the Government’s plan to expropriate land without compensation".

In December‚ the DA calculated that Zuma was personally liable for R6-million in legal fees.

This followed the North Gauteng High Court ruling rejecting Zuma’s challenge of the Public Protector’s State of Capture report and its recommendations‚ holding him personally liable for the legal fees.

Maimane at the time hailed it as a landmark victory for the people of South Africa.

"For too long‚ South Africans have been personally paying the extravagant legal bill of a president who – instead of leading a country - spends most of his days in court...."

Click here to see the full list of parliamentary questions to Ramaphosa.

Malema takes aim at Zulu king

EFF leader Julius Malema has slammed Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini for “intimidating” people calling for expropriation of land.
News
4 days ago

Malema proves far from presidential

Rabble-rousers throw around insults while real leaders garner knowledge
Opinion
20 hours ago

OPINION: Rameo and Julius: Cyril’s strange wooing of Malema

The ANC might have run out of ideas.
News
3 hours ago

Malema wants Nombembe removed as lead investigator of state capture commission

EFF leader Julius Malema wants former auditor general Terence Nombembe removed as lead investigator for the commission of inquiry into state capture ...
News
4 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Johannesburg shootout caught on camera
Listeriosis in SA: what we know so far
X