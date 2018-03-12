South Africa

Ramaphosa slammed for walking with Qedani Mahlangu

By By Kgaugelo Masweneng - 12 March 2018 - 11:05
President Cyril Ramaphosa has come under fire on social media after he was spotted with the infamous former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu on Saturday.

Ramaphosa was walking from Regina Mundi Church in Rockville‚ Soweto‚ to Mangalane Garage in Chiawelo on a mission to persuade the youth to register to vote in the coming 2019 national elections.

Willy Sibiya took to Facebook to show his disapproval.

“Cyril Ramaphosa was seen with Qedani Mahlangu this morning having fun‚ Bathabile‚ Nomvula‚ Gigaba r back in his cabinet i am worried now about his sense of judgment-i think he is not what many think he is -our messiah - u going to be disappointed‚” Sibiya said.

Cyril Ramaphosa was seen with Qedani mahlangu this morning having fun, Bathabile, Nomvula, Gigaba r back in his cabinet...

Posted by Willy Sibiya on Sunday, 11 March 2018

Mahlangu resigned early last year as the MEC of health after the Life Esidimeni tragedy‚ which happened on her watch. At least 144 psychiatric patients died after the Gauteng department of health moved 1‚700 mentally ill people from Life Esidimeni homes into ill-equipped NGOs and state facilities in 2016.

 

Some likened Ramaphosa to Mahlangu because of his alleged involvement in the Marikana massacre in 2012‚ when miners were shot dead while on strike.

