President Cyril Ramaphosa has come under fire on social media after he was spotted with the infamous former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu on Saturday.

Ramaphosa was walking from Regina Mundi Church in Rockville‚ Soweto‚ to Mangalane Garage in Chiawelo on a mission to persuade the youth to register to vote in the coming 2019 national elections.

Willy Sibiya took to Facebook to show his disapproval.

“Cyril Ramaphosa was seen with Qedani Mahlangu this morning having fun‚ Bathabile‚ Nomvula‚ Gigaba r back in his cabinet i am worried now about his sense of judgment-i think he is not what many think he is -our messiah - u going to be disappointed‚” Sibiya said.