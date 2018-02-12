The sound of screams rose from the Bhobhoyi home of Mary Smith as her son hacked his two-year-old niece and three-year-old nephew to death with a panga on Sunday morning.

And when Siphamandla Smith‚ 20‚ finished his flailing blows‚ he set upon his grandmother with the machete in the rural KwaZulu-Natal south coast area.

The 57-year-old grandmother is the sole survivor of the family massacre‚ after Smith was run down by a car as he fled the scene of the horrific crime just moments later.

She remains in a critical condition in a Port Shepstone Hospital‚ having sustained severe head injuries in the attack.