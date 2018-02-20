Young man creates his own dream vehicle

Is it a car? Is it a bicycle? These were the questions Mahikeng residents had when they saw Patrick Chweu’s invention.

"It took me six months to put it together ... This is the fourth attempt"

Chweu, 29, from Magogoe Tlhabologo village in North West uses his mix of a car/bicycle to get around town.

He matriculated in 2011 and was unable to study further due to financial constraints.

So, he started collecting recyclable tins and bottles, and designed them into toy cars.

Chweu said the business started slow with him selling a toy car at R20, but people developed an interest in what he was doing. Nowadays, he sells 10 toy cars on average per month, each costing R150.

He said while selling the small toy cars in town and at taxi ranks, he received compliments from people, and many told him he could actually design and make his own car.

He said he did not take them seriously until a man approached him after seeing the little car toys.

“The man said, ‘I like people who approach life in a different way’,” Chweu said. The compliment touched him.

“To me, it said I was unique. My work made someone cry, and I told myself that I was going to challenge myself.”