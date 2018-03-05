The two-meter-long reptile caused a commotion among shoppers when it slithered under a black Golf in the city’s CBD on Saturday. Hundreds of people‚ some carrying sticks and stones‚ descended on the parked car.

Jason Arnold from Universal Reptiles received a desperate plea for help from the owner of the vehicle. “When I got to the scene hundreds of people had already gathered‚” said Arnold on Monday.

“I never had that before. When you go into areas like a township‚ you normally have quite a few onlookers because everybody gets word of what’s happening and they come and have a look. But I’ve never had it to that extent. I have never had to call the police to keep people away‚” he said.

Police arrived and cordoned off the area while Arnold searched for the snake. But‚ with all of the noise from onlookers and passing traffic‚ it remained hidden.

The next best option was to have the vehicle taken to a quieter place. It was loaded onto a flatbed truck and taken to the owner’s home in Newlands West.